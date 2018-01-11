Chevrolet C-10 from Fast & Furious Is up for Auction on eBay

Cars are the stars of The Fast and the Furious franchise. In such a heavily car dominated franchise when a truck appears it makes a lasting impact. One of the trucks from the opening scene in the fourth installment of Fast & Furious popped up for auction on eBay.

The opening scene of the movie, which was released in 2009, features the character Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel and his team of drivers attempting to hijack an oil truck train in the Dominican Republic. To attempt the hijacking the crew brings two heavily modified trucks. The truck which is up for auction is an orange 1967 Chevrolet C-10 driven by the franchise favorite character Han played by Sung Kang.