Open Garage Door Policy Revoked by California HOA

Residents and the internet have spoken, and the enemy has withdrawn. The Sacramento Bee reports that residents of the Auburn Greens community in Placer County, California, may close their garage doors anytime they want, rescinding a policy issued Tuesday requiring them to keep their garages open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday's announcement got residents in an uproar, with some refusing to comply with the policy as we reported yesterday. The internet, too, responded with a fierce backlash that seemed to make the California community a laughing stock.

Wednesday morning, property management was nowhere to be found, but a new sign was on the office bulletin board that said the following:

“Dear resident, the new garage Door Policy has been put on hold by the Board of Directors effective immediately. You may keep your garage doors down until further notice. The Board of Directors will be working with the Membership (Homeowners) to hopefully come up with a more ‘reasonable’ policy.”

The policy was enacted to prevent people from housing tenants in their garages, which is against HOA rules. Enforcement of this rule is reasonable, but not the means by which the HOA first attempted it. Certainly. the expectation to keep garage doors open all day was unreasonable, and we are happy to see it rescinded.