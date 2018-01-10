Toyota Adds Another 600,000 Vehicles to Takata Airbag Recall

Toyota says it's adding another 601,300 vehicles to a massive safety recall to replace potentially lethal Takata airbag inflators in the United States.

The recall covers the Toyota Corolla and Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS250 and 350, and the Lexus IS-F from 2009, 2010 and 2013, the 2010 and 2013 Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS250C and 350C and Lexus GX460, the 2009 and 2010 Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES350, and the 2013 Toyota Sienna, Toyota said Tuesday in a statement.

Owners of the vehicles will be notified by mail in March, and Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator or the front passenger airbag assembly at no cost.

Takta filed for bankruptcy protection in June as a result of the recall involving more than 100 million of its airbag inflators around the globe.

The defective airbags can explode and spew shrapnel and have killed at least 20 people, mainly in the U.S., including a recently identified as Takata-related fatality in Louisiana.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration during the weekend posted a notice from Takata saying it would recall another 3.3 million inflators. The automakers involved include Toyota, Honda, BMW, Daimler, GM, Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover unit and Subaru.