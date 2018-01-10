Delivery Driver Surprised by Snake Tapping on Window
If you think you're morning commute was rough, try seeing an eight-foot snake wrapped around your driver's side mirror.
I’m sure Australia is a beautiful place but every time I read something out of the land down under it seems like nature is trying to kill everybody that lives there. Whether it’s spiders, sharks, or snakes, there’s always something out to get you. According to The Telegraph, a man driving down the road in Southeast Australia was surprised by an eight-foot black snack just outside his window. And the snake just wasn’t sitting out there chillin’, he was tapping on the window like, “Bro, let me in!”
Ted Ogier was in his delivery truck for Nolan's Auto Parts near the town of Eden outside of Sydney. While he was driving down the road a big black snake came out from under the car’s hood, wrapped itself around the driver’s side mirror and then made its way to his window and started tapping. I don’t know about you folks, but if I see a snake on my driver’s side window there will be no calm, casual reaction. I’m talking J-turns at speed and screaming, shrieking donuts until that bad boy is whipped off.
Ogier was much calmer, “It was sort of tapping on the window a couple of times, because it obviously wanted to get in. It had come out from under the engine bay under the bonnet, it was probably a bit warm there.” He also added that having a snake outside the window isn’t as terrifying as having a big hairy spider inside the car. “Not as frightening as getting a spider on the inside – spiders are one thing I don’t like, but I don’t like snakes either,” he said to ABC News.
Ogier ended up calling up a work buddy to come over and use a broom to guide the snake off the car and into some nearby bushes. Further proof that dudes are way tougher in Australia than they are stateside.
- RELATEDDrones in Australia Help Surfers Keep Away From SharksSurf Life Saving WA is using drones to spot sharks on five beaches in Australia. This new, affordable method has already potentially saved lives.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Gang Pull a 'Fast & Furious'-Style Heist on a Moving Semi-Truck"The Faith of the Furious" is still over two years away, but here's a sneak preview.READ NOW
- RELATEDAustralia: America's Favorite Place for Vacation RentalsSurrounded by the Indian and Pacific oceans, the continent was a major lure for Americans looking to book a home-away-from-home.READ NOW