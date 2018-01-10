Delivery Driver Surprised by Snake Tapping on Window

I’m sure Australia is a beautiful place but every time I read something out of the land down under it seems like nature is trying to kill everybody that lives there. Whether it’s spiders, sharks, or snakes, there’s always something out to get you. According to The Telegraph, a man driving down the road in Southeast Australia was surprised by an eight-foot black snack just outside his window. And the snake just wasn’t sitting out there chillin’, he was tapping on the window like, “Bro, let me in!”

Ted Ogier was in his delivery truck for Nolan's Auto Parts near the town of Eden outside of Sydney. While he was driving down the road a big black snake came out from under the car’s hood, wrapped itself around the driver’s side mirror and then made its way to his window and started tapping. I don’t know about you folks, but if I see a snake on my driver’s side window there will be no calm, casual reaction. I’m talking J-turns at speed and screaming, shrieking donuts until that bad boy is whipped off.