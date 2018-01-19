Euro-Spec Tuned Corvette Z06 Makes More Power Than ZR1

Believe it or not, the ultimate tuned Corvette is not built in Texas, North Carolina, or Georgia, but deep in Porsche Country. Geiger Cars of Munich, Germany is a high-end dealer that trades exclusively in Detroit steel. They also offer performance packages for a variety of cars, including their take on the Corvette Z06 Carbon 65 Edition.

That name may be kind of a mouthful, but so are the performance figures. The Z06’s 1.7-liter supercharger is replaced with a larger 2.3-liter blower, which results in 770 horsepower. That’s nearly a 20 bump in power over the standard Z06, and 15 more ponies than Chevy’s recently announced ZR1 can manage. Geiger says that their Vette will do zero to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds, and top out around 209 mph.