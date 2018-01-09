Harman MoodRoof Revealed at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

Harman has been manufacturing high-quality audio and infotainment systems in cars for years. So you should expect it to show off fancy new car tech when it hits the floor at the CES. According to CNET, Harman is showing off a serious interior upgrade that will have your passengers looking up.

Harman unveiled the concept technology QLED MoodRoof. The MoodRoof is the centerpiece of a larger audio suite the company is calling Moodscape. The MoodRoof is a digital display that spans the interior roof of a car. Not only will it be able to display peaceful, serene photos to help calm your nerves, it can also produce flowing visual imagery perfectly in sync with whatever music you’ve got playing in the car.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the MoodRoof. Harman is showing off the full Moodscape suite this week. The suite combines dynamic audio programming with visual content. It also includes a technology Harman calls “Music Motivator.” This technology can automatically program your music selection based on external information like calendar appointments, vehicle location and even analysis of the passenger’s emotional state.