Harman MoodRoof Revealed at CES 2018 in Las Vegas
The MoodRoof is a QLED panel on the interior of your self-driving car which sets the mood for your trip.
Harman has been manufacturing high-quality audio and infotainment systems in cars for years. So you should expect it to show off fancy new car tech when it hits the floor at the CES. According to CNET, Harman is showing off a serious interior upgrade that will have your passengers looking up.
Harman unveiled the concept technology QLED MoodRoof. The MoodRoof is the centerpiece of a larger audio suite the company is calling Moodscape. The MoodRoof is a digital display that spans the interior roof of a car. Not only will it be able to display peaceful, serene photos to help calm your nerves, it can also produce flowing visual imagery perfectly in sync with whatever music you’ve got playing in the car.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the MoodRoof. Harman is showing off the full Moodscape suite this week. The suite combines dynamic audio programming with visual content. It also includes a technology Harman calls “Music Motivator.” This technology can automatically program your music selection based on external information like calendar appointments, vehicle location and even analysis of the passenger’s emotional state.
Before you start freaking out about how many drivers will crash because they’re looking up at the roof rather than keeping their eyes on the road, Harman expects this technology to be used in self-driving cars only. That may sound like it’s 100 years away but that’s not the case. Many auto manufacturers seem to be targeting 2020 for test fleets of self-driving cars. Obviously, Harman’s technology would have to be implemented by a larger auto manufacturer as Harman doesn’t make its own cars.
Speaking on the new technology Michael Mauser, president of lifestyle audio for Harman said, “When it comes to their vehicles, today’s consumers are all about the experience and are less concerned about the technology behind it. At HARMAN, we are constantly focused on innovating with the passenger in mind, integrating emerging technology with software-driven audio to provide the effortless, responsive experiences consumers have come to expect. Moodscape and Configurable Entertainment are perfect examples of how we’re re-inventing what is possible in the vehicle today, as well as for the autonomous future.”
If self-driving cars are only a few short years away then this Harman MoodRoof would be a fantastic way to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.
