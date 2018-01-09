The Slow Death of Diesel in the UK

Diesel cars simply don’t get enough love. That’s especially true here in the United States as we associate diesel with stinky buses and tractor-trailers. In Europe, the use of diesel has always been more commonplace than it is here in the U.S. As electric vehicle technology continues to advance, the diesel market in Europe is beginning to slide.

According to The Telegraph, Aston University automotive expert Professor David Bailey says diesel market share is shrinking. He says there’s a perfect storm brewing right now that’s likely to continue to put pressure on diesel cars. Last year, demand for new diesel cars fell by 17.1 percent in the U.K. He’s expecting that market share could collapse to just 15 percent of the overall market by 2025. In 2016, diesel commanded 47.7 percent of the market, dipping to 42 percent last year.

The drop can be attributed to bad PR about pollution, increasingly strict government regulations and a dip in second-hand diesel car prices. Part of that regulation included a new tax on the sale of diesel cars. New diesel car sales plunged 31.1 percent in the month following the tax announcement.

Britain’s largest auto manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, warned against what it called “the demonization” of diesel. The company has made substantial investments in clean diesel and hybrid technology. It also note that diesel vehicles made up nearly 80 percent of its car sales in the U.K. last year.