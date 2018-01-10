You Can Now Talk to Your Kia With Google Assistant

Kia has unveiled a cool new feature at CES in Las Vegas that will allow you to talk to your car. It’s UVO Agent for the Google Assistant and it allows you to use Google Assistant which is built into hardware like Google Home, Google Home Mini, and many Android smartphones to give commands to your Kia via the UVO infotainment system. Kia describes it as an “easy-to-use voice assistant that enhances the owner experience.”

The tricks you can make your car do with Google Assistant include remote engine start, climate control, horn and lights, and remote door locks. You can even use it to control the charge of your Niro PHEV or Soul EV. Upon release, this feature is only available for the Niro, Soul EV, Optima Plug-In, and K900. Those are probably some of Kia’s least common cars, but a Kia representative told us “we will be rolling out this feature into all [Kia] cars over the next two years,” in an email to The Drive.