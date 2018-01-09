Kia Niro EV Concept Unveiled at CES in Las Vegas

The coolest part of the Niro EV Concept might be the steering wheel. There’s a touchpad on the steering wheel that you can use to control the things you’d normally control on your infotainment screen in the center stack like audio, navigation, and climate control. We’re not sure how that would work with an airbag in the steering wheel, but it’s a pretty cool idea.



The Niro EV Concept has a smooth display screen in lieu of a grille which we’ve seen on electric vehicle concepts before. Lighting is provided by “ultra-slim lamp technology” which explains the unconventional headlights and fog lights.