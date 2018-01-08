Mercedes Is the Best Selling Luxury Brand for the 2nd Year in a Row

It’s been a big year for some automobile manufacturers. To me, it seems as though the luxury segment did especially well with several companies announcing record or near-record sales numbers for 2017. When you’re talking about the premium segment, it’s Mercedes-Benz that’s claiming the top spot. Last year was the most successful year of all time for Mercedes, increasing unit sales by 9.9 percent totaling 2,289,344.

A huge chunk of that growth was attributed to the new E-Class Saloon and Estate as well as SUV sales. Mercedes says that the company was the best-selling premium brand in the automobile industry for the second consecutive year. The largest growth region was Asia-Pacific. Sales there grew 19.2 percent, swelling to 875,250 units, with 587,868 of those units delivered in China. That made China Mercedes largest market in the world. As a region, Europe still took the largest share of the pie with 955,301 cars delivered. That represented growth of over 6.4 percent.

Pretty much every segment of Mercedes-Benz was rocking and rolling last year. The compact C-Class was the most popular vehicle, which over 415,000 units sold, SUVs saw growth of over 14 percent and even AMG cars got in on the action. AMG saw six-digit sales figures for the first time in the 50 years of the partnership with Mercedes. A total of 131,970 AMG models were delivered last year, up 33 percent from the previous year.