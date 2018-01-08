Mercedes Is the Best Selling Luxury Brand for the 2nd Year in a Row
Mercedes sold nearly 2.3 million cars worldwide in 2017, making it the most successful year of all-time for the company.
It’s been a big year for some automobile manufacturers. To me, it seems as though the luxury segment did especially well with several companies announcing record or near-record sales numbers for 2017. When you’re talking about the premium segment, it’s Mercedes-Benz that’s claiming the top spot. Last year was the most successful year of all time for Mercedes, increasing unit sales by 9.9 percent totaling 2,289,344.
A huge chunk of that growth was attributed to the new E-Class Saloon and Estate as well as SUV sales. Mercedes says that the company was the best-selling premium brand in the automobile industry for the second consecutive year. The largest growth region was Asia-Pacific. Sales there grew 19.2 percent, swelling to 875,250 units, with 587,868 of those units delivered in China. That made China Mercedes largest market in the world. As a region, Europe still took the largest share of the pie with 955,301 cars delivered. That represented growth of over 6.4 percent.
Pretty much every segment of Mercedes-Benz was rocking and rolling last year. The compact C-Class was the most popular vehicle, which over 415,000 units sold, SUVs saw growth of over 14 percent and even AMG cars got in on the action. AMG saw six-digit sales figures for the first time in the 50 years of the partnership with Mercedes. A total of 131,970 AMG models were delivered last year, up 33 percent from the previous year.
Speaking on the success of the brand last year Dr. Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars said, "Last year, Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered more than 2.4 million Mercedes-Benz and smart to customers all over the world. We thus surpassed our prior-year unit sales for the seventh time in succession. With Mercedes-Benz, our core brand, we were the best-selling premium brand once again in 2017. We can be proud of that achievement – and we will build on it. Success in our core business provides the basis for us to actively shape the mobility of the future. In 2018, we will systematically continue along this path with CASE.”
For a company that prides itself on “The best or nothing” they are certainly walking the walk and not just talking the talk. With revamped models across their entire line, the rest of the luxury world has some catching up to do.
