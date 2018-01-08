Chevrolet Set to Unveil All-New Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD Truck

It’s that time of year where car companies start busting out new models at car shows around the globe. While many people speculate that the upcoming Detroit Auto Show will be the stage for the next generation mid-engine Corvette’s unveiling, that’s not the only ace Chevy has up its sleeve. Today Chevy confirmed that it will reveal an all-new Silverado Class 4 and 5 chassis cab truck at The Work Truck Show 2018 taking place March 6-9 in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center.

The new trucks will be available in either the crew cab or the regular cab models. They’ll also be available in either two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive. All models will be powered by a Duramax diesel engine mated to an Allison Transmission. Chevy says this winning combination has been used in nearly two million Chevy trucks on the road.

Just like every Chevy on the road nowadays the trucks will come with a large sweet of driver connectivity options. That means the trucks will be available with OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and other tech. The full list of specs is expected to be released during the reveal in March. Chevy’s already got an idea of when production will start, saying late 2018 is the target.