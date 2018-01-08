Gas Prices Hold Steady for Nine Days Running

The national gas price average has held at $2.49 for nine consecutive days.

Many motorists are paying more at the pump, some as much as 6 cents higher on the week, AAA said Monday in a news release.

“On average, gas prices are 12 cents more expensive than a year ago. However, on the week consumer demand for gasoline decreased. If this continues, gas prices will decrease in the weeks ahead,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.

Motorists in some states have seen a decline in gas prices, with prices falling 10 cents on the week in Indiana, 7 cents in Ohio and 6 cents lower in Michigan, the motor organization found.

There's gas to be found for $2.50 or less at 64 percent of gas stations nationwide, while the cheapest gas is being sold in Missouri, at $2.23. Prices were also lower than average in Arkansas, at $2.24, along with Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas, where gas averaged $2.25.