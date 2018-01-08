Another 3.3 Million Airbags Recalled by Takata

Takata is calling back another 3.3 million defective airbag inflators as the bankrupt Japanese parts supplier wides the biggest-ever automotive recall in the U.S.

The most recent recalls include frontal airbags in some 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by Honda, Toyota, Audi BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Tesla.

Car manufacturers are slated to give specific models in documents to be filed this month with federal regulators.

The widened recalls were posted during the weekend on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.