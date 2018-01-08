Another 3.3 Million Airbags Recalled by Takata
As of mid-September, only 43 percent of recalled inflators were replaced, according to an independent monitor.
Takata is calling back another 3.3 million defective airbag inflators as the bankrupt Japanese parts supplier wides the biggest-ever automotive recall in the U.S.
The most recent recalls include frontal airbags in some 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by Honda, Toyota, Audi BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Tesla.
Car manufacturers are slated to give specific models in documents to be filed this month with federal regulators.
The widened recalls were posted during the weekend on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
The airbags can explode, spreading shrapnel, and are blamed in the deaths of at least 20 people around the globe.
The massive recall, which began in 2001 and involves 19 car manufacturers and up to 69 million inflations in 42 million vehicles, is being conducted over the next three years, with those in Florida and other hot and humid climates a priority, as the airbags are more likely to explode in warm conditions.
As of Sept. 15, 2017, car manufacturers had recalled 43.1 million of the inflators, with just 18.5 million, or 43 percent, replaced, according to a report from an independent monitor.