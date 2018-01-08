You Can Buy an Officially-Licensed Nicholas Cage Version Mustang for $189,000

The version that Fusion Motor Company makes is a made-to-order restomod that takes six months to build. It starts out as a 1967 or 1968 Mustang Fastback that’s stripped out and placed on a new frame. Fusion makes several mods to make it look like a Shelby GT500. There are five Roush V-8 engines available (in order of cost from lowest to highest); a 430-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote, a 480-horsepower 427 SRXE, a 600-horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote, a 560-horsepower 427 IRN 8-Stack, and finally, a 750-horsepower supercharged 427. You can get a five- or six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic if you must. Power is delivered to a Ford nine-inch rear end with posi traction. Gearing depends on which engine and transmission you choose.



Standard features include coilover front suspension, Wilwood six-piston disc brakes, carbon fiber spoilers and splitters (carbon fiber hood and trunk lid are optional), stainless steel exhaust and headers, a 31-inch aluminum radiator, and the red “Go Baby Go” nitrous button on the shifter like the one in the movie. You also get modern creature comforts like air conditioning, power locks, and Bluetooth.