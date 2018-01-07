Chinese Car Buyers Shifting from New Cars to Used Cars

While some automakers like Cadillac are flat out killing it in China right now, some are struggling. New passenger-car sales rose just 1.9% in the first 11 months of 2017. That lags even the broad global average of 2.7% growth. Some believe that it’s the recent surge in used car buying that’s causing the slow numbers.

According to Fox Business, the novelty of car ownership for China’s new middle class is beginning to wear off. As a result, you’re starting to see dealerships in China apply the US model of having new and used cars on the lot at the same time. For example, all 1,600 GM dealerships now sell used cars and 80% of Ford’s 800 Chinese dealerships are doing the same.

It’s a change in behavior for the Chinese consumer. Here in the US, used car sales outnumber new car sales more than two to one. In China, it’s the opposite with more than two new cars sold for every used car. That’s changing each year and the China Automobile Dealers Association thinks that used car sales will overtake new car sales by 2020.