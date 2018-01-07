Driver Attacked By Cat Then Run Over By Own Car
The driver jumped out of the vehicle after the cat started attacking, ending in serious injury and a collision with a parked car.
Ahhh, Florida. The perfect mix of the tropics and psychotropics. We’ve got another gem here, this time involving an internet favorite, kitty cats. According to a report from Local 10 News out in Cocoa Beach, a Florida woman is recovering from serious injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.
I know cats can be very sneaky. I’ve seen those little critters stalk a bird from across the yard, go into beast mode and take down a diamond dove. However, this is the first time I’ve ever heard about a cat jumping through an open car window and mauling somebody.
Sounds like I’m not alone in my amazement as Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Channing Taylor, also known as Captain Obvious, seemed just as surprised as I was.
“It’s very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this then get run over by your own car," said Lt. Taylor.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house on Friday night just minding her own business. As she was about to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and started attacking her. Distracted by the all-out assault from the feisty feline, the driver jumped out of the car. Apparently, she didn’t jump far enough as the car, which she unknowingly left in reverse, backed up over her causing serious injuries.
After running her over, the car rolled into the street and struck a parked vehicle. Suspect cats include MAD Cat from Inspector Gadget and Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers, but I’ve got my money on Toonces as the culprit. No word yet on if the victim had tuna fish for lunch. This is another reason to avoid buying Tweety bird air fresheners and seat covers.
- RELATEDThis Bionic Bird Drone Can Hide Among Actual BirdsBionic Drone, a new biomimetic UAV, fools birds into believing the drone is an avian.READ NOW
- RELATEDLeopard Caught in India's Largest Car Factory After 36-Hour ChaseThere's a Tata-Jaguar joke in there somewhere.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Uber Driver in Stolen $250,000 Ferrari Busted by Cop's License Plate Reader"Four stars... sweet ride, but he got arrested halfway through the trip."READ NOW