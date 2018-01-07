Driver Attacked By Cat Then Run Over By Own Car

Ahhh, Florida. The perfect mix of the tropics and psychotropics. We’ve got another gem here, this time involving an internet favorite, kitty cats. According to a report from Local 10 News out in Cocoa Beach, a Florida woman is recovering from serious injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.

I know cats can be very sneaky. I’ve seen those little critters stalk a bird from across the yard, go into beast mode and take down a diamond dove. However, this is the first time I’ve ever heard about a cat jumping through an open car window and mauling somebody.

Sounds like I’m not alone in my amazement as Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Channing Taylor, also known as Captain Obvious, seemed just as surprised as I was.

“It’s very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this then get run over by your own car," said Lt. Taylor.