These Animal-Printed Cavalli Luxury Cars Are Something Else

First, kooky fashion designer Jeremy Scott created a Smart Car adorned with fiberglass wings that resembled his iconic Adidas sneakers. Then French house Hermes translated its luxury leather handbags onto customizable car seats. The latest design company to create these uniquely-styled cars is Roberto Cavalli.

Roberto Cavalli is the tenured Italian label known for its breezy bohemian gowns, vibrant animal-inspired prints, and insouciant glamour.

Italian design firm Lazzarini teased photos of the four designer car models on its site. Lazzarini, which recently posted photos of a vintage-inspired flying-car concept, said that "Cavalli could take the automotive world in a new decorative and colorful dimension.”

Each car is complete with an exotic nature print and ornate metallic accents, which stay true to the Cavalli aesthetic.

First is a Bentley Continental with an allover brown and white snakeskin-inspired print. The wheels contain gold spokes made to look like serpents.