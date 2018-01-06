These Animal-Printed Cavalli Luxury Cars Are Something Else
Would you buy a leopard-print Ferrari? How about a cheetah-print Aston Martin?
First, kooky fashion designer Jeremy Scott created a Smart Car adorned with fiberglass wings that resembled his iconic Adidas sneakers. Then French house Hermes translated its luxury leather handbags onto customizable car seats. The latest design company to create these uniquely-styled cars is Roberto Cavalli.
Roberto Cavalli is the tenured Italian label known for its breezy bohemian gowns, vibrant animal-inspired prints, and insouciant glamour.
Italian design firm Lazzarini teased photos of the four designer car models on its site. Lazzarini, which recently posted photos of a vintage-inspired flying-car concept, said that "Cavalli could take the automotive world in a new decorative and colorful dimension.”
Each car is complete with an exotic nature print and ornate metallic accents, which stay true to the Cavalli aesthetic.
First is a Bentley Continental with an allover brown and white snakeskin-inspired print. The wheels contain gold spokes made to look like serpents.
A brown and black, leopard-printed Ferrari 458 follows suit. It also contains gold wheels and spokes with an ornate gold “RCC” logo (presumably for Roberto Cavalli) on the hub.
Next is an Aston Martin DB9, complete with a periwinkle blue cheetah print.
Finally, a Rolls-Royce painted Barney purple with a faint wavy design rounds out the bunch. This is arguably the most subdued of the bunch.
Though there is no further information on the partnership, it appears that Lazzarini conceptualized the idea and commissioned Cavalli’s creative director, Paul Surridge, to design the cars. The images also read “Just Cavalli Automotive,” which sounds like the fashion house had creative control over the design process.
No prices are listed yet, but these exclusive cars are bound to be even more expensive than their solid-colored counterparts.
A leopard-print Ferrari is an extremely bold statement so it will be interesting to see how luxury car lovers react to the designs.
