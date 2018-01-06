Cadillac Reports Second Best Sales Year Ever in 2017

It’s a good time to be in the luxury car business. Cadillac just recorded its second-highest sales mark in the brand’s 115-year history. Worldwide, the company delivered 356,467 vehicles last year, reflecting a 15.5% increase over the previous year. The biggest growth market for the company was China where sales were up over 50% in comparison to the previous year. There was also a good chunk of sales growth coming from the rest of the world as export sales grew 10%.

The international growth was a huge factor. Commenting on the great numbers, Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen said, “The resurgence of the brand is underscored by our attaining the second-highest total sales figure in Cadillac’s 115-year history. Our objective of rapidly establishing a second volume hub for the brand to complement our U.S. operations has been attained, as our Chinese business grew exponentially, leaving us well-positioned for sustained growth going forward.”

The brand’s top-selling product was the XT5 crossover. That vehicle alone was responsible for 40% of the units delivered with 143,905 sold worldwide. Global sales of the ATS remained strong this year as well, up 17.2%.