New Jeep Wrangler to Demonstrate Its Impressive Tech Features at CES 2018
The 2018 Wrangler will show off its nerdy side in Las Vegas next week.
We already know all there is to know about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler's off-road potential, which might be the most capable SUV Chrysler has ever produced. What you might not know however is that the new Wrangler comes packed with more gadgets than an '80s high school A/V classroom.
Fiat-Chrysler announced Friday that it will demonstrate the 2018 Wrangler's new technology at the Consumer Electronics Show next week. CES 2018 attendees will get to participate in hands-on demonstrations of everything the new Jeep has to offer with four different Wranglers on display. Here's a preview of everything you can play with on the 2018 Wrangler.
The first new feature isn't actually part of the new Wrangler, but rather an application for your iOS device. The Jeep Adventure Reality app lets users configure their dream Wrangler and then view the vehicle in their driveway thanks to the power of augmented reality.
UConnect is back and is now compatible with Android and Apple smartwatches, helping Jeep owners stay better connected to their vehicles. Users can now lock/unlock their doors, flash their lights, and remotely start their Wranglers with their watches.
UConnect's brand new Drive 'n Save feature can monitor your driving behavior, and then send your information to auto insurance companies to help you save money on insurance if you have good driving habits. The service is completely optional and requires an online subscription for companies to see your information, so you don't have to worry about being judged for your driving if you don't want to.
The new Family Alerts feature makes driving a Wrangler with a teenager stress-free. Parents can monitor their child's driving data and location via smartphone, and set limits on certain driving aspects if they choose.
Jeep Skill for Amazon Echo devices lets drivers activate various car features with simple voice commands. Owners can tell Alexa to turn on the engine, check fuel, and input directions into the navigation system without even entering the car.
The Wrangler's full roster of features will be available to play with at CES from Jan. 9-12.
- RELATED2018 Jeep Wrangler First Drive: The All-New Wrangler Sets the Standard, AgainIf you buy this Jeep and don’t test its mettle in the wild, your car-cred will be revoked.READ NOW
- RELATEDPlug-In Hybrid Jeep Wrangler Confirmed for 2020Would you take a plug-in Wrangler off road?READ NOW
- RELATEDCheapest Version of 2018 Jeep Wrangler Reportedly: $26,195Documents purportedly given to LA Auto Show reps detail pricing for two-door Sport.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Jeep Wrangler Has Viper SRT-10 Power'What this Wrangler needs is a 500-plus horsepower Dodge Viper V-10.'READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz Reveals New Details About the Updated G-ClassThe new G-Wagen gets some new toys to maximize its off-road capabilities.READ NOW