New Jeep Wrangler to Demonstrate Its Impressive Tech Features at CES 2018

We already know all there is to know about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler's off-road potential, which might be the most capable SUV Chrysler has ever produced. What you might not know however is that the new Wrangler comes packed with more gadgets than an '80s high school A/V classroom.

Fiat-Chrysler announced Friday that it will demonstrate the 2018 Wrangler's new technology at the Consumer Electronics Show next week. CES 2018 attendees will get to participate in hands-on demonstrations of everything the new Jeep has to offer with four different Wranglers on display. Here's a preview of everything you can play with on the 2018 Wrangler.

The first new feature isn't actually part of the new Wrangler, but rather an application for your iOS device. The Jeep Adventure Reality app lets users configure their dream Wrangler and then view the vehicle in their driveway thanks to the power of augmented reality.

UConnect is back and is now compatible with Android and Apple smartwatches, helping Jeep owners stay better connected to their vehicles. Users can now lock/unlock their doors, flash their lights, and remotely start their Wranglers with their watches.

UConnect's brand new Drive 'n Save feature can monitor your driving behavior, and then send your information to auto insurance companies to help you save money on insurance if you have good driving habits. The service is completely optional and requires an online subscription for companies to see your information, so you don't have to worry about being judged for your driving if you don't want to.