Mechanic Busted for Allegedly Stealing Police Chief’s SUV and Pulling Over a City Employee

A California mechanic who worked as a manager at a local paint & body shop was arrested for allegedly stealing an unmarked Palm Springs police chief's SUV that was being repaired for rear-end damage.

But wait there's more...

It turns out the mechanic, 26-year-old William Menser, is also accused of using the stolen Ford Explorer to impersonate a police officer by pulling over a motorist who turned out to be a (suspicious) city employee, according to the Desert Sun.

The theft reportedly occurred back in November as the mechanic allegedly drove the vehicle home for the night without permission. On his way back to the repair shop in the morning, Menser is said to have "stopped at a car wash, put $10 worth of gasoline inside the tank and went to Starbucks."