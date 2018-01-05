This 2,000 Mile E46 BMW M3 Could Be Yours for the Right Price

With the release of the E46 chassis, BMW brought back a more modernly refined and powerful M3 in 2000. It wasn't a stripped down version of the European version like the E36, and it was a blast to drive. BMW stuffed a 3.2-liter inline-six engine into the bay and was able to crank out 333-horsepower with a 7.900 rpm redline, making it quite difficult to pick a better powertrain configuration. The coupe could sprint from a stop to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds, making it the quickest M-car to date. Of course, those numbers are using BMW's sequential SMG II Drivelogic transmission, which is an overly complex faux-automatic (it didn't have a clutch pedal) that could drain your wallet if and when it had problems. Those who opted for a manual gearbox would sacrifice a few tenths of a second to have the thrill of rowing through six gears.

This particular coupe for sale is everything a BMW purist interested in an E46 M3 could want; a six-speed transmission, unaltered factory interior and exterior in fantastic condition, and super low mileage. The only thing that it could possibly be missing is the E46's signature paint, Laguna Seca Blue (though Jet Black looks superb on it). At the time of writing, the bids on the car amount to $30,500 with five days to go before the auction ends, not too far from the sticker price of $52,770. We've seen a few of these with more than 10,000 miles selling for more than $50,000 already, so it's quite possible that this owner will see quite a chunk of change.

Sadly, the numbers on the odometer also mean that the E46 M3 wasn't driven much. We would love to think that the 2,000 miles that it did see on the road were full of spirited drives along the countryside and involved eating up corners around twisty roads, but the fantastic condition that the car was in suggests otherwise. Whether the new owners choose to have a new garage queen or want to live life like it's 2002 again, this car will definitely be enjoyed.