Mercedes-Benz Reveals New Details About the Updated G-Class

Mercedes-Benz just released more details about the all-new G-Class, it's boxy but iconic SUV that's getting a major overhaul this year.

The G-Wagen has been revamped to handle better both on and off-road thanks to a revamped suspension system that Mercedes says will make the car feel more agile and controllable no matter the condition.

A 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic comes standard in the new G-Class, now optimized for faster shifts, quieter driving, and better fuel economy thanks to a wide transmission ratio. The G-Class' all-wheel-drive transfer case is completely new as well, sending 60 percent of the vehicle's torque to the rear wheels and 40 percent to the front.

Activating one of the G-Class' differential locks will also turn on its new G-Mode, which changes throttle response, adjusts chassis damping, and stops the car from changing gears during certain situations to ensure maximum off-roading potential.