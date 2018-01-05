Kia Niro EV Concept Headed for CES

The biggest hint as to what this thing is is the fact that it says “Niro EV” on the back. Between that and the Niro-like shape, these concept teaser images aren’t all that mysterious. It’s clearly an all-electric version of the Niro crossover which is currently available as a plug-in hybrid, although it is a concept and won’t be the production model.



Despite showing us the name of the car in a picture, Kia is still being secretive about its identity. The name “Niro EV” doesn’t appear anywhere in the press release aside from the image and the car is only referred to as a nameless, all-electric concept.



We reached out to Kia asking if it can confirm this is, indeed, a Niro EV and if so when it will be available for sale. All Kia told us is that our questions will be answered at the Kia press conference on Monday, Jan. 8.