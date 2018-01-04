Maserati Recalls 2018 Quattroporte and Ghibili Sedans Due to Fire Risk

Maserati North America plans to recall nearly 1,500 luxury cars sold in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire risk posed by potentially leaky fuel lines.

The recall involves all 1,406 Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans sold in the United States for the 2018 model year and another 86 in Canada according to documents filed by the company with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Prices of the sedans range from just over $73,050 to nearly $106,000.

The luxury car maker, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, opened a probe in December after two incidents involving the fuel lines during testing, Maserati said in another document filed with the federal agency. It set a February 9, 2018, deadline for informing customers and dealers.

The vehicles were manufactured from July 24 through December 14.

"The suspect vehicles may experience a fuel leakage, at the quick connectors, within the engine compartment and underfloor of vehicle connectors," Maserati said in papers posted by the NHTSA.

The company did not immediately return emailed requests for comment.

Maserati is not alone among luxury car manufacturers having to undergo a recall. Aston Martin last month said it was recalling more than 5,000 vehicles due to powertrain troubles and faulty battery cables.