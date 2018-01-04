The New BMW M5's Configurator Is Now Live

BMW fans, drop what you're doing. The new M5's online configurator is now live. I repeat, the new M5's online configurator is now live. For those unfamiliar, it's sort of like a virtual Build-A-Bear if Build-A-Bear ever rebranded to Build-A-Bavarian Sports Sedan.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you value productivity), BMW's configurator won't likely eat up that much of your time since it only offers a handful of paint colors, all of which are some shade of blue, beige, or black. Bummer. Once you've chosen which particular hue you'd like your M5 to be sprayed in, you can then choose whether you'd like black wheels, a moonroof, and gold-calipered, carbon ceramic brakes.