UAW Picks Regional Director to Run Beleaguered FCA Unit
Union says Terry Dittes to replace Norwood Jewell in overseeing department immersed in federal corruption probe.
Regional director Terry Dittes has been elected by the UAW's executive board to be a vice president, the union announced this week.
In his new role, Dittes, 58, will have oversight over the UAW's Fiat Chrysler department, the focus of a government corruption investigation involving a training center jointly run by the union and FCA, Automotive News reported.
Dittes takes the position held by Norwood Jewell, 60, whose retirement took effect Dec. 31, roughly six months before a four-year term would have come to a close.
While Jewell has not been charged with any crimes, he reportedly was given a shotgun worth more than two grand purchased with union training center funds.
Jewell paid for the weapon after learning how it was bought, the UAW has said.
Jewell's predecessor, the late General Holiefield, was a main figure in the government probe, which has led to charges against four people, including Holiefield's widow.
The federal probe at first centered on the FCA-UAW training center but has expanded to include training facilities at Ford and General Motors. The auto manufacturers fund the training facilities as required under their labor agreements with the UAW.
A member of the UAW since 1978, Dittes was picked by union leaders in November to join a slate of candidates who will be up for election in June at a union convention. In the meantime, he'll serve out the remainder of Jewell's term, the UAW said.
- RELATEDWant to Know Where a Vehicle Was Made? UAW Explains How to Read a VINAssembled in the U.S. does not necessarily mean a car or truck was made by union workers.READ NOW
- RELATEDUAW Experiences Crushing Defeat At Nissan's Canton PlantBy nearly a two-to-one margin, Nissan Motor Co. workers voted against organization efforts by the United Auto Workers.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord's Electric Car Push Will Cost Jobs, UAW BelievesThe union is worried that more electric cars could lead to more layoffs.READ NOW