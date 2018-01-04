UAW Picks Regional Director to Run Beleaguered FCA Unit

Regional director Terry Dittes has been elected by the UAW's executive board to be a vice president, the union announced this week.

In his new role, Dittes, 58, will have oversight over the UAW's Fiat Chrysler department, the focus of a government corruption investigation involving a training center jointly run by the union and FCA, Automotive News reported.

Dittes takes the position held by Norwood Jewell, 60, whose retirement took effect Dec. 31, roughly six months before a four-year term would have come to a close.

While Jewell has not been charged with any crimes, he reportedly was given a shotgun worth more than two grand purchased with union training center funds.

Jewell paid for the weapon after learning how it was bought, the UAW has said.

Jewell's predecessor, the late General Holiefield, was a main figure in the government probe, which has led to charges against four people, including Holiefield's widow.

The federal probe at first centered on the FCA-UAW training center but has expanded to include training facilities at Ford and General Motors. The auto manufacturers fund the training facilities as required under their labor agreements with the UAW.

A member of the UAW since 1978, Dittes was picked by union leaders in November to join a slate of candidates who will be up for election in June at a union convention. In the meantime, he'll serve out the remainder of Jewell's term, the UAW said.