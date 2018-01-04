Harley-Davidson is Suing Affliction Over Some Very Familiar Looking Imagery

The latest brand to be accused of ripping off the Harley logo is Affliction. Very familiar looking bar and shield images with prominent use of the word "motor" have been appearing on the brand’s apparel. So familiar, in fact, that Harley-Davidson has filed suit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin against Affliction for copyright infringement according to Milwaukee business news outlet BizTimes. It began with a cease and desist letter sent from Harley on Oct. 18 alleging that Affliction is selling 20 products bearing a shield logo that infringed on Harley’s trademark. Affliction’s response was ending sales of six of the 20 products named in the complaint.



Since 14 of these products are still on sale, Harley is taking further action. “We make every effort to ensure consumers are not confused by the source of merchandise bearing our trademarks,” said Pflughoeft. “By altering and reproducing the Harley-Davidson logo for use on clothing, we believe Affliction has violated our trademark, and this violation could cause confusion among customers that Affliction is somehow affiliated with or endorsed by Harley-Davidson.”



In other words, it’s a big problem for Harley because by allegedly using the brand’s (highly recognizable) logo, it’s like Affliction is taking money out of Harley’s pocket. “By actively protecting our trademarks and patents, we also protect our dealers, licensees, shareholders and other stakeholders who are invested in our brand,” said Pflughoeft.