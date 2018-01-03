Nissan Reports All-Time U.S. Sales Record in 2017, Double-Digit Growth for Infiniti

Nissan had a strong year in 2017 with its luxury division Infiniti doing even better. According to a press release, Nissan posted an all-time sales record in the U.S. with 1 percent growth selling a total of 1,440,049. Infiniti is the big winner with 10.9 percent sales growth moving 153,415 units. Combined, Nissan and Infiniti were up 1.9 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.



“We delivered a strong sales year on the back of solid performances by many key models in our portfolio. Rogue was our [No.] 1 vehicle with over 400,000 sales in 2017, and has resonated with consumers,” said Nissan Senior Manager of Corporate Communications, Chris Keeffe in an email to The Drive. “Additionally, our truck, SUV and crossover sales were strong, rising 15 [percent] over last year's results. NV200 set an annual sales record. Overall, this is in line the consumer shift from car to truck models.”



It’s no surprise that the Rogue was Nissan’s best seller in 2017. It’s in the hot compact crossover segment and offers good looks, a comfortable interior, and technology that crossover shoppers look for, especially on the higher trims.



What about Infiniti? Why are things going so well for Nissan’s luxury brand? “Total Infiniti sales were up 11 [percent] year-on-year, with strong performances by Q60 and QX30,” said Keeffe. “Truck sales were up 14 [percent] over the prior year again indicating more consumers have continued to shift toward trucks.”



Again, crossovers to the rescue. The Infiniti QX30 is a compact crossover based on the Mercedes-Benz GLA. It was new for the 2017 model year and apparently, it’s off to a great start. Also, it’s encouraging to hear that the stylish Q60 coupe is doing well giving some hope that there’s still life in luxury coupes that cost less than a house.



Crossovers win, sedans lose, and water is wet.