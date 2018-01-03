Almost 80 Percent of EVs in the US Are Leased

A new report from Bloomberg shows some wildly disproportionate statistics about how drivers choose to get electric cars and plug-in hybrids in their driveways. Almost 80 percent of electric vehicle drivers and 55 percent of plug-in hybrid drivers lease rather than buy. For reference, the percentage of all cars in the U.S. that are leased has hovered right around 30 percent since 2014 according to Bloomberg’s data.



Why the gap? Why are drivers of electrified cars going with leases rather than purchases? A big reason according to Bloomberg is electric car buyers’ hesitation to make a long-term commitment to technology that is likely to be outdated and/or obsolete by the time their leases are up. Ranges are getting longer, charge times are getting shorter, and overall performance is improving with each passing year in the EV arena. Since so many buyers are planning to keep their EVs for a few years before moving on to something more advanced, leasing makes perfect sense.