John Lennon's 1969 Honda Z50A Is Going to Auction

The late great John Lennon had a 72-acre estate called Tittenhurst Park in the late 1960s around the time that the Beatles broke up. To get around on that big estate of his, he had a charming little 1969 Honda Z50A trail bike. If you’re a jealous guy who wants this unique piece of music memorabilia, you can bid on it as it’s being auctioned off by H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum March 4.



This quirky little bike is a mini off-roader powered by a 49cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine which made 1.95-horsepower at the rear wheel at 5,000 rpm. The tiny engine was mated to a three-speed transmission. This Z50A, in particular, has a red and silver two-tone paint job giving it a real classic Honda look complete with what appear to be the original tank emblems.