Road Safety as Seen and Drawn by Grade Schoolers

Kids don't yet drive, yet they are passengers and pedestrians with a vested interest in safety on U.S. roads. And, some of the artists among the grade-school set have a few visual things to say on the topic.

Second-grader Avni Choudepally of Morrisville, North Carolina, and fourth-grader Lynn Sun of Livingston, New Jersey, won top honors in the 2017 Road Safety Student Art Contest, federal transportation officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Open to all students in kindergarten through sixth grade, the latest contest expanded on the prior year's message of the importance of wearing a safety belt to the importance of passenger vehicle drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and commercial drivers sharing the road.

For the imaginative fourth-grader Lynn Sun, that meant drawing a fire hydrant with a face letting a young girl riding a bicycle and others nearby know to watch out for a yellow truck already in the intersection.