Moscow Is Not the Ideal Place to Develop Self-Driving Cars, Russian Firms Say

Developers of self-driving cars in the United States are lucky that Silicon Valley is the home of the U.S. tech industry. California's sunny weather and well-maintained roads make it a good testing ground. That can't be said of Moscow.

The Russian capital is challenging even for human drivers, but local companies are testing self-driving cars there anyway, according to a recent report by The Guardian. Poor weather, including snow that obscures traffic signs, bad roads, and aggressive, unpredictable drivers make Moscow a self-driving car hell.

Cars developed in less-harsh environments can't possibly function in Moscow, Olga Uskova of Cognitive Technologies, a Russian software company, told The Guardian. Indeed, at a recent hackathon for self-driving cars, international competitors found the data from Russian roads to be inadequate. Snow often obscured traffic signs, which non-Russians said tend to be hard to tell apart anyway. A Russian team won the competition by digging into the trove of local dash-cam footage that has also become a staple of YouTube.