Energica Eva EsseEsse9 to Make U.S. Debut at CES

We don’t often associate electric motorcycles with old-school style, but that’s exactly what’s coming to CES 2018 in the form of the Energica Eva EsseEsse9, the Italian startup's third model. Although the new bike has already been unveiled at EICMA in Milan, Italy in November, this is its live U.S. debut, suggesting that it will be available on our shores.



Here’s what we know about the Energica Eva EsseEsse9: It’s a new version of the existing Eva streetfighter, this time with more old-school cafe racer-inspired style. It kind of looks like a mix of a Suzuki SV650 and a Ducati Scrambler, which is a good thing. The old-school motorcycle craze is in full swing for traditional gas-powered bikes with retro examples coming out of just about every major bike manufacturer, this new Energica is the first sign of the hot trend reaching the more niche electric bike market.

The Euro-spec model of the Energica Eva EsseEsse9 is powered by an oil-cooled permanent magnetic AC electric motor with an 11.7 kWh lithium polymer battery. The motor makes 109 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque giving the bike a governed top speed of 125 miles per hour.



To be clear, all of this applies to the European model and we can’t confirm that a U.S. model will be exactly the same. However, we’ll know more very soon. What we can say is that the stats on the battery for the existing Eva in the U.S. is the same as the European Eva EsseEsse9. Hang tight and we’ll keep you posted when Energica pulls the wraps off the EsseEsse9 stateside next week. CES runs from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12 in Las Vegas.