This Jaguar XJR-15 is Just One of 53 Ever Made

Some say that the beloved Jaguar XJ220 could have been so much more. Originally promised with a V-12, rear-steer, and natural aspiration, it was then sold with a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder and only two wheels steering at the front. While the latter didn't come to fruition for Jaguar in the '90s, it did make good on its intentions with the earlier XJR-15, a model that was co-developed with the legendary motorsport crew of Tom Walkinshaw Racing.

The XJR-15 had it all, or most of it, anyhow. Rarity was one of its strong suits as only 53 were ever produced, complimenting its hypercar-like specs in 1991. It was underpinned by the Le Mans-winning XJR9 race car and made due with a 450-horsepower 6.0-liter V-12, proving good enough for the Sultan of Brunei who was an original buyer in the early part of the decade. Now, you too can be in that club as one has popped up for sale on DD Classics.