This Jaguar XJR-15 is Just One of 53 Ever Made
Fitted with plenty of racing goodies and a 6.0-liter Jag V-12, it's now up for sale.
Some say that the beloved Jaguar XJ220 could have been so much more. Originally promised with a V-12, rear-steer, and natural aspiration, it was then sold with a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder and only two wheels steering at the front. While the latter didn't come to fruition for Jaguar in the '90s, it did make good on its intentions with the earlier XJR-15, a model that was co-developed with the legendary motorsport crew of Tom Walkinshaw Racing.
The XJR-15 had it all, or most of it, anyhow. Rarity was one of its strong suits as only 53 were ever produced, complimenting its hypercar-like specs in 1991. It was underpinned by the Le Mans-winning XJR9 race car and made due with a 450-horsepower 6.0-liter V-12, proving good enough for the Sultan of Brunei who was an original buyer in the early part of the decade. Now, you too can be in that club as one has popped up for sale on DD Classics.
As clichè as it sounds, the XJR-15 was an analog exotic that didn't truly forgive the driver unless they were a true star. It came standard with an unsynchronized five-speed transmission, which this example has, and a top speed of 191-miles per hour. This, accompanied by rare materials like carbon fiber and kevlar, meant that it was a genuine mold-breaker in terms of go-fast supers.
This particular model reads only 600 miles on the odometer, a feat which is matched by its primo interior. Everything seems to be in order as it looks the part of a showroom-ready Jag more than 25 years after it left the factory.
It'd be a stretch to call it a two-seater, but its upholstery appears to be wrinkle-free and untarnished. One can only assume that a life in the garage doesn't lead to much wear and tear. The exterior tells much of the same story and would look at home on any Concours lawn today.
The Drive has reached out to DD Classics for a price as the listing does not include an official figure, though it wouldn't be crazy to expect upwards of $1 million.
