You Can Buy This 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Cup Car Driven by Rick Wilson

There are certainly a lot of race cars on the used market, but finding an American stock car for sale isn't as easy as you think. This 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Winston Cup Car just surfaced on Bring a Trailer and we think it fits the bill.

This car was built for the Kodak Racing team and was driven by NASCAR driver Rick Wilson in the 1980s. Although Wilson never won a race with it (or with anything for that matter), it's still a serious race car that saw action at the Daytona 500. After Wilson's retirement, the car sat in storage for 20 years, undergoing a brief restoration five years ago. It hasn't been taken to the track recently but it supposedly runs and drives well, and just needs some servicing before its ready to go back to the races.

Little is known about the cup car's engine, but BaT says its a rebuilt V-8 with a Chevy cup car block, Demon 650 CFM carburetor, and Pontiac pistons and heads. The Oldsmobile also features a Tex Racing transmission, Bilstein suspension system, and upgraded Hurst Airheart brakes.