Nearly 10,000 bicycles Sold in U.S. Recalled for Fixes

Nearly 10,000 upscale bicycles sold in the U.S. are being recalled for repair or replacement in separate actions by two manufacturers, the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission said. A recall announced by the federal agency last Tuesday involves about 8,400 folding Brompton bicycles manufactured in Great Britain and imported by Brompton Bicycle in Brooklyn, New York. Another 1,300 of the folding bikes were sold in Canada.

The bicycle’s bottom bracket can break during use, posing a fall hazard, according to the CPSC, which said the product should be taken to a Brompton dealer for a free repair. The folding bikes were sold at specialty bicycle stores and Brompton dealers nationwide from April 2014 through September 2017 for between $1,200 and $3,000. The recall only involves bicycles with serial numbers 1403284144 to 1705150001 and manufactured from April 2014 through May 2017. Another recall posted by the CPSC on Wednesday involved Rocky Mountain Bicycles with improperly secured brake cable housing that could cause a crash. Manufactured in Taiwan and Canada, they Sold at Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

