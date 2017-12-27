Porsche Unveils Five Macans With Classic Racing Liveries
Including Martini, Rothman's, and the treasured Pink Pig.
From a purist's point of view, Porsche should undoubtedly be remembered by its racing heritage, not its modern-day SUV prowess. Fans bicker back and forth, ultimately to no avail, but in attempts to satisfy both sides of the argument, the Stuttgart manufacturer has combined the two ideologies. In commemoration of its fabled motorsport history, Porsche has dressed five of its Macan sport crossovers in unmistakable racing liveries, making for the strange kind of mix up that seems to work better than it should.
Enthusiasts will remember each of these schemes from Le Mans-winning Porsches of yesteryear as well as some of the marque's most competitive past racers. The list ranges from special one-off editions to consistently-used liveries, all with that same charm that made the German manufacturer visually and aesthetically memorable throughout the years.
Off the bat, Martini may be the most recognizable racing sponsors of all time. Dozens of factory-backed Porsches wore the red, white, and blue stripes during the '70s and '80s, not to mention thousands of replicas since. While the Macan may be one of the most unlikely vehicles to sport the iconic colors, it's surely a fan favorite for many dating back to the golden era of turbocharging and the like.
Gulf's orange and blue livery could also make its case for the top Porsche paint job of its time. Used by Steve McQueen in his 1971 epic movie Le Mans, it's been done over and over, but none as good as the original 917 endurance prototype (just ask us).
Originally penned by Porsche's Anatole Lapine, the "Pink Pig" is a cult favorite design for dedicated fans of the brand. It was plastered across a certain 917/20 race car with an especially unique ethos behind it, sectioning off each part of the car in relation to traditional butcher's cuts. While the original example finished fastest in qualifying, it sadly wrecked before reaching the checkered flag at Le Man's 24 Hours.
The red primary and swooping lines of white represent Porsche's historic Salzburg livery. Yet another 917 wore this scheme and eventually notched the first of Porsche's 19 victories at Le Mans.
Finally, the Rothman's cigarette trademark finds itself at home on the Macan. While tobacco advertising is long gone in the world of motorsports, the colors are unmistakable and represent a particularly successful stretch for the automaker.
Collectively, these five themes hark back to the early heyday of Porsche racing. Whether or not the Macan is the perfect fit, it's always a plus to see brands remembering where they came from. In this case, it just happens to be one of the most successful marques of all time.
