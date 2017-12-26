These Are the Motorcycles We Are Dying to Ride in 2018

My stoke is hard for only a few bikes going into 2018. Sure, there are a number of concept bikes that were unveiled at EICMA this past year, and while they looked amazing and I believe some motorcycle manufacturers are going in the right direction, we will not be able to ride them in 2018. However, the ones below are coming in 2018 and we want to ride them. We need to ride them.

Husquvarna FIRST: The Husqvarna Vitpilen 701

The Vitpilen 701 is right at the top of my list. I've been following this bike since its debut at EICMA as a concept bike. Husqvarna said it would make it if it got enough feedback. Shortly thereafter, the internet broke. People could not contain themselves. “Make it! Make it! Make it! Take my money!” Over and over again. Husqvarna stepped back into the spotlight and said, "Ok. We’ll make it." Fast forward four years and we are on the precipice of getting our hands on this bike. This past November at EICMA it showed us “the pretty absolute almost final production model.” It is a remarkably stunning machine. Blending Tron-like futurism with semi-retro inspiration yielding a harmonic symbiosis between past and future.

Husquvarna

At its heart beats one of the most fun and torquey engines the company produces, the 690cc single found in the 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro. The Vitpilen will be a performance thumper dressed up in a suit. Yeah, there’s much more to like but I’m just kicking back and waiting to see what comes. Husqvarna will also be releasing a 401 model which will be perfect for entry level riders and based on the engine currently found in the KTM 390 Duke. When it hits showroom floors, I’m betting it will be the best looking small bike on the market.

KTM SECOND: The KTM 790

Second on my list is the KTM 790. This bike is going to be precise, agile and, devastating. It will be an extension of your own body and for that reason, KTM has dubbed it "The Scalpel." The Triumph Street Triple R is and has been my favorite middleweight naked sportbike for a long time now. But 2018 might be the year where my obsession for the British naked middleweight will be dethroned.

KTM