Bugatti Sold 70 Chirons This Year

Bugatti announced Thursday that it has met its annual production quota, delivering 70 Chirons to customers worldwide in 2017.

Production of the Chiron started in fall of 2016 and is currently limited to just 500 units, 300 of which have already been sold. "It is a tremendous success for the entire Bugatti team that we have already reached the target of 70 vehicles in the first full year of production of the Chiron," said Wolfgang Dürheimer, president of Bugatti.

With the Chiron's successor just six years away, this is great news for Volkswagen AG's high-performance subsidiary. Bugatti projected earlier this year that if it met this target, it would take four years for customers on the waitlist to receive their hypercars. The first Chirons hit U.S. shores this summer and since then, more and more of them have been making their presence known.

The Bugatti Chiron is a $2.6 million French hypercar developing 1,479-horsepower and is capable of speeds exceeding 250 mph. After a 13-year production run, Bugatti finally retired the Veyron and came out with a more powerful, beautiful, and refined successor. The Chiron was named for Louis Chiron, who became the oldest Formula 1 driver when he raced at the Monaco Grand Prix at the age of 55.