Fiat Chrysler Recalling 1.8 Million Trucks Due to Shifting Problem

Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 1.8 million trucks in markets including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico due to a mechanical problem that could let a motorist shift from park without the brake on, the automaker said Friday.

The recall involves an estimated 1.48 million cars in the U.S., the company said.

There have been seven potentially related injuries and a small number of potentially related accidents, according to the automaker.

Only vehicles with shifters mounting to their steering columns are involved in the recall, which does not include trucks with rotary-dial shifters or floor-mounted shifters, FCA said.

Multiple truck models between 2009 and 2017 are affected. Model-year 2017 trucks made after Dec. 31 are excluded, the company said.

The brake-transmission shift interlock might not operate properly at high temperatures for prolonged periods, FCA said.

Affected customers will be advised when they can schedule service to fix the problem.

Those with concerns can call FCA at 866-220-6747.