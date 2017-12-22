Triumph Motorcycle Sales Are Speeding Up Worldwide

Iconic British motorcycle brand Triumph had a fantastic year. It just released the financials from the fiscal year ending in June 2017 and the numbers are quite impressive.

During that period, Triumph's worldwide revenue grew by nearly $122 million to close to $667 million, a Triumph representative explained in an email to The Drive. Motorcycle retail sales grew by 7,151 units to 63,404 units during the financial year.



The good news doesn’t end there. The brand’s percentage of motorcycles sold overseas increased from 85.3 percent to 86.1 percent. That’s not a huge jump, but it represents Triumph’s growth as an international brand despite having a distinctly British identity.



There are several reasons why Triumph is doing so well. In its own words, Triumph “has continued to develop its excellent motorcycle range, launching five new motorcycles in the last 12 months: The new Street Triple, the new Bobber Black, the new Speedmaster, and the new Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycles,” said Triumph’s financial statement.



It’s not just strong products driving Triumph’s growth, but the experience it delivers to its riders and anyone enthusiastic about the brand.

“[Triumph] has also continued to demonstrate its commitment to meeting customer needs, with the opening of a £4m ($5.35 million U.S. dollar) Factory Visitor Experience at its Hinckley [Leicestershire, England] base. The Factory Visitor Experience includes a museum charting the history of Triumph, which is free to enter, as well as an opportunity for fans.”



We may hear doom and gloom about the motorcycle industry, but it’s hard to believe considering the recent success of brands like Triumph, BMW Motorrad, Royal Enfield, and Indian Motorcycles. Believe what you want, but we think motorcycling will be just fine.