Holiday Gifts for Luxury Motorcycle Enthusiasts
Something for everyone from the Harley-Davidson driver to the Ducati devotee.
Bikers who drive luxury motorcycles can be a tough crew to shop for during the holidays. They likely already have items such as leather jackets and boots, fancy license plates, and other high-end add-ons. We did some searching and found some unique luxury gifts that that biker family member probably wouldn’t buy for him or herself. Below is a list of what to get loved ones who love their Harleys, Ducatis, Kawasakis, and Indian Motorcycles.
Indian Motorcycle retro gloves.
These black leather gloves feature a vintage-inspired red racing stripe and the bike company's logo.
Briggs Cunningham, a former automobile racer and team owner introduced the racing stripe on Cunningham sports cars in the '50s. The racing stripe made its way into apparel through motorcycle-jacket pioneer, Schott, and has since become a fashion trend.
The Indian gloves are not only stylish but also functional. Perforated finger panels ensure the driver keeps a firm grip on the handlebars, while padding in the knuckles and Velcro closures provide maximum protection. Available in sizes S-4XL, these practical gloves, $70, would be perfect for someone who drives a red Chief Classic.
Harley-Davidson “Rain Gaiter” boots.
Every motorcycle owner owns a protective cover for their bike, but do they own one for their shoes? These Harley-Davidson water-resistant boot covers, complete with slip-resistant soles are made to protect biker boots. This way, they can drive through inclement weather and preserve their prized leather harness boots.
The $60 covers are available in sizes S-XL and will fit over the clunkiest of motorcycle boots, men or women's.
Ducati Heated Grips
While many Ducati models have a windscreen that prevents wind from going through the dashboard and handlebars, resistance isn’t enough to keep warm in harsh winter temperatures. Heated handlebars are the newest technology to protect drivers from the cold.
If you have the urge to splurge, purchase these $285 heated grips for your Ducati-driving loved one.
The all-black pieces can be adjusted by temperature and will fit on the following Ducati models: Full Throttle, Urban Enduro, Icon, Classic, Flat Track Pro, Sixty2, Desert Sled and Café Racer.
With this useful gift, they can cruise through the winter and stay warm. If $285 is out of your price range, opt for these basic Ducati “Scrambler” grips, for $72, or try these $90 heated grips from Revzilla.
Kawasaki Ninja watch.
This limited edition, stainless steel watch honors one of Kawasaki’s oldest and most popular models, the Ninja. Buy it for your Ninja-driving friend. The unisex timepiece features the lime green and black Kawasaki logo, which is also seen on most Ninja models. It’s not exactly a GV2 chronographic watch, but for $32 on Amazon, the product is a steal. This Amazon seller also lists watches complete with Audi, Ford and Nissan logos.
