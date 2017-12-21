Holiday Gifts for Luxury Motorcycle Enthusiasts

Bikers who drive luxury motorcycles can be a tough crew to shop for during the holidays. They likely already have items such as leather jackets and boots, fancy license plates, and other high-end add-ons. We did some searching and found some unique luxury gifts that that biker family member probably wouldn’t buy for him or herself. Below is a list of what to get loved ones who love their Harleys, Ducatis, Kawasakis, and Indian Motorcycles.

Indian Motorcycle retro gloves.

These black leather gloves feature a vintage-inspired red racing stripe and the bike company's logo.

Briggs Cunningham, a former automobile racer and team owner introduced the racing stripe on Cunningham sports cars in the '50s. The racing stripe made its way into apparel through motorcycle-jacket pioneer, Schott, and has since become a fashion trend.

The Indian gloves are not only stylish but also functional. Perforated finger panels ensure the driver keeps a firm grip on the handlebars, while padding in the knuckles and Velcro closures provide maximum protection. Available in sizes S-4XL, these practical gloves, $70, would be perfect for someone who drives a red Chief Classic.