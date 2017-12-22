Minis Will Get Dual-Clutch Transmissions in 2018

While a Mini Cooper with anything but a stick might sound like heresy to many of us, a new seven-speed Steptronic dual clutch transmission will start showing up in Minis starting in 2018. The DCT will be an option in the Mini 3 door, Mini 5 door, and Mini Convertible, but unfortunately hasn’t been confirmed for U.S. availability. We reached out to Mini asking if it was coming Stateside and have not heard back.



The seven-speed DCT joins a six-speed manual and a six-speed Steptronic automatic in the Mini lineup. Mini says it will be available in “select engine types” in its press release, but doesn’t specify which engines. The new shifter bears a resemblance to the ones found in DCT-equipped models of Mini’s parent company, BMW. Speaking of BMW, a BMW exec just said earlier this year that dual-clutch transmissions are on their way out. I guess Mini still seemed like a good application for a DCT. Like a BMW shifter, you pop it in gear and the shifter returns to its spot in the middle of the shift pattern. There’s a park button towards the top of the shifter so no actual shifting of the shifter is required to park the car.