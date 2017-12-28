A Koenigsegg Agera RS in the Flesh and the Cutest Car Find of the Year: My Favorite Stories of 2017

By our estimates, The Drive will have published more than 10,000 articles in 2017. These are my five most memorable stories, in no particular order. Why Is the Value of the Datsun 240Zs Skyrocketing?

8000vueltas.com

As a 240Z owner who has watched as these legendary sports cars have skyrocketed in price, I loved investigating why the original Fairlady Z is such a hot item right now. It's always been a fan favorite, but prices for rust-free examples stayed low until recently. you'd be hard-pressed to find a great one for less than $25,000. Listen to the Record-Breaking Koenigsegg Agera RS Roar to Life

Chris Constantine

There comes a point in every car spotter's life when he or she has encountered a car so cool that continuing to look out for exotic cars is nearly pointless. Seeing and hearing the record-breaking Koenigsegg Agera RS first at a car meet and then at a gas station was definitely my peak, and writing about it felt truly special. There's an Adorable Nissan Figaro Import For Sale in Virginia

Craigslist

What began as a normal Craigslist find piece became a running inside joke. After I covered this cute little turbocharged Kei car for sale, I started seeing Nissan Figaros at nearly every car show I went to, including the L.A. Auto Show. No matter what crazy cars turned up at these events, the Figaro always stood out the most to me. They're stalking me, I swear. The 2018 Kia Stinger GT Pokes ze Germans in Their Lederhosen

Kia

I love German luxury sedans and I never liked Korean cars in general. But for some reason, I'm excited that the Kia Stinger GT, reviewed by Lawrence Ulrich at The Drive, is making the likes of Mercedes and BMW nervous. With competing brands are coming out with more and more new models that look exactly the same, maybe the Stinger is the light at the end of the tunnel for performance sedans. Nurburgring Times Don't Matter

Porsche