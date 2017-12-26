Video Games, 911s, and Demonizing the Demon: My Top 5 Stories of 2017

While some may scoff at the very idea of kicking off a list like this with a video game story, of all things, the Gran Turismo franchise (despite all of the missteps that characterized the series in the PS3 era) holds a place near and dear to my heart. As a seven-year-old with wide-open Saturday mornings, the very first GT game served as a gateway to the wonderful world of direct port nitrous injection, four-core intercoolers, ball bearing turbos, and titanium valve springs.

When the opportunity arose back in April to sample the beta for the then-upcoming Gran Turismo Sport and share my findings with The Drive, I pounced at the excuse to spend a weekend glued to PS4's latest racer.

GT Sport has since been released in its full, online-focused retail form. While competitive online play isn't usually my idea of fun, developer Polyphony Digital just released a significant, singleplayer-focused update on the Friday before Christmas. Should make good fodder for a solo-player-centric, post-release follow-up review of some kind, no? Watch this space.