Honda Introduces the 2018 Africa Twin Adventure Sport
Honda expands the popular Africa Twin line to include the Africa Twin Adventure Sport. An Adventure Motorcycle focused on hardcore adventure riders and exploration.
The Honda Africa Twin was heralded as the most anticipated and sought after Adventure motorcycle when it was teased at EICMA a couple of years ago. When the Africa Twin finally came to market, it was named by a number of motorcycle publications as the "adventure motorcycle of the year." Honda delivered on their promise to make an ultra-capable adventure motorcycle that was lighter and easier to handle than the big adventure bikes in the 1200cc class.
In expanding the Honda Africa Twin line, Honda has introduced a more adventure-focused Africa Twin dubbed the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The new version will include increased suspension travel, added ground clearance, enhanced creature comforts, and a larger fuel tank for extended range. Both the Adventure Sports and the standard Africa Twin feature a long list of updates to the engine, electronics, and rider interface while continuing to offer an ideal balance of power and lightweight.
The most welcomed new features on the 2018 Africa Twin models will come from the new Throttle-By-Wire system which will open the door to four individual riding modes and an expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. The expanded HSTC system will enable seven levels (up from three) of traction control, to adapt to a wide variety of conditions. HSTC can also be completely switched off, and three levels of power and engine braking are available. This is likely to be most welcomed to hardcore adventure riders.
The Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be available sometime in Summer 2018.