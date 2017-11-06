Honda Introduces the 2018 Africa Twin Adventure Sport

The Honda Africa Twin was heralded as the most anticipated and sought after Adventure motorcycle when it was teased at EICMA a couple of years ago. When the Africa Twin finally came to market, it was named by a number of motorcycle publications as the "adventure motorcycle of the year." Honda delivered on their promise to make an ultra-capable adventure motorcycle that was lighter and easier to handle than the big adventure bikes in the 1200cc class.

Honda Poised for Adventure

In expanding the Honda Africa Twin line, Honda has introduced a more adventure-focused Africa Twin dubbed the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The new version will include increased suspension travel, added ground clearance, enhanced creature comforts, and a larger fuel tank for extended range. Both the Adventure Sports and the standard Africa Twin feature a long list of updates to the engine, electronics, and rider interface while continuing to offer an ideal balance of power and lightweight.

