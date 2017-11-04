McLaren Announces New P1, Will Cost Just $47

It might be the most adorable, and most affordable hypercar ever made.

By Chris Constantine
McLaren

Although the McLaren P1 hypercar hasn't been in production for years, McLaren just announced an all-new variant, called the Foot-to-Floor Edition. It may only be a toy push-car, but it's officially made by the supercar brand and might be the most affordable McLaren on the market.

McLaren

Like the Step2 McLaren 570S, the P1 Foot-to-Floor Edition is designed to get even the smallest car enthusiast into McLaren's luxury performance cars. It will be available this December in Volcano Yellow, retailing at about $47.

McLaren

Another advantage the F-to-F has over the real P1 is its carbon footprint, as it manages to be even more environmentally-friendly than the high-performance plug-hybrid thanks to a twin-footed, 3-year-old human engine. 

McLaren

With a 0-60 time of "not gonna happen" and top speed of "whatever the delivery truck can muster" this P1 won't set any Nurburgring records, but it will put a smile on your little tike's face during this holiday season.

McLaren

For older enthusiasts, McLaren also offers the $288 P1 "Ride-on" Edition with full electric power, and a handful of collectible resin models that can cost up to $450.

McLaren

The P1 Foot-to-Floor Edition is being made as part of McLaren's extended celebration of the P1's 5th birthday, as the beautiful hypercar debuted as a mere drawing 5 years ago on September 27th. All 375 P1s were produced by December 2015, paying homage to the vaunted McLaren F1 road car and Formula 1 cars of old. The P1 was the first car in McLaren's Ultimate Series model group, which will have a new member of the family next year.

