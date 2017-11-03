World Series MVP With 5 Home Runs and a Big Truck

You win the Super Bowl you go to Disneyland. You win the World Series, you go muddin’ in your truck. Okay, so maybe that’s not what the Houston Astros are about to do but thanks to Chevy, George Springer could if he wanted to. As the winner of the 2017 Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award, Springer was presented with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Centennial Edition pickup.

The Centennial Edition commemorates the 100th anniversary of the first Chevy truck. There are a few design cues in this edition that are a throwback to the old school including the Centennial Blue paint color to go along with big front and rear bowtie emblems. Hammering home the 100-year anniversary is a distinctive door badge. There’s also a rugged spray-in bed liner and accessory floor liner emblazoned with bowties as well. The blue beast was delivered in LTZ Z71 Trim in a Crew Cab configuration.