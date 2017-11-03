Michelin Introduces the New Road 5 Tire for Sport-Touring Motorcycles 

Tires are far from a sexy, but they are perhaps the most critical wearable component of any motorcycle. Great tires enable can increase a rider's confidence and they can also maximize the machine's performance in a multitude of conditions. These traits are invaluable to anyone who throws a leg over a bike. Especially if you are in need one great set of rubber for your everyday bike. Whether you are commuting, hitting the canyons, or riding to and from the track, an amazing tire is an absolute must.

Michelin has known this for years, and through countless dollars spent and professional trials, they are releasing the successor to the heralded Pilot Road 4 line of tires at the beginning of 2018. Introducing the Road 5.

The Michelin Road 5 is designed specifically for sport touring motorcycles by incorporating patented technologies that provide riders with enhanced grip, comfort, and stability, including in wet conditions.

The Road 5 will vary from the Pilot Road 4 series in a number of ways, but most specifically in its ability to shed water from the tire and road surface as the tire wears. Thanks to the XST siping technology that Michelin introduced with the Pilot Road 3, the tires have a great ability to evacuate water from the tire surface ensuring the rubber connects to the road. As the tire wears down, the grooves in the tires decrease in volume and thus are less effective in evacuating water.

The new Road 5 sipes, now called XST Evo, has been adapted from Michelin’s automotive division. The technology is borrowed from Michelin’s Evergrip tread design which was first introduced in the MICHELIN Premier A/S tire in 2014.

The grooves are larger, deeper, and wider. As the tire wears, the volume of the sipes enables just as much traction and water evacuation as a new tire. Effectively increasing their performance over the life of the tire.