There's a 6,000-Mile 1993 Acura NSX for Sale

If you'd like to own a practically-new Acura NSX but find the modern, hybrid model a little too newfangled, digital, and lacking pop-up headlights, you're in luck. Spotted on Bring a Trailer is a pristine, 1993 version of Honda's mid-engined Ferrari-killer. This immaculate 90s icon shows just 6,037 miles on its odometer, three owners in its Carfax history, and is currently looking for its fourth in Miami. Sporting a classic, red-on-black color scheme, this NSX is equipped with the five-speed manual transmission. Modifications are minimal, likely reversible, and strictly cosmetic with the seller reporting tinted windows, red-trimmed Zanardi floor mats, and some carbon interior trim pieces. Mechanically, this rare Acura remains untouched.

Bring a Trailer

The car also comes with its original window sticker and all of the manuals and reading material that came with it when new. Also included are a clean Carfax report and New Jersey title. As of this writing, the auction sits at $35,000 and is set to end on Nov. 8.

Bring a Trailer