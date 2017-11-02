There's a 6,000-Mile 1993 Acura NSX for Sale

By Chris Tsui
Bring a Trailer

If you'd like to own a practically-new Acura NSX but find the modern, hybrid model a little too newfangled, digital, and lacking pop-up headlights, you're in luck. Spotted on Bring a Trailer is a pristine, 1993 version of Honda's mid-engined Ferrari-killer. 

This immaculate 90s icon shows just 6,037 miles on its odometer, three owners in its Carfax history, and is currently looking for its fourth in Miami. Sporting a classic, red-on-black color scheme, this NSX is equipped with the five-speed manual transmission. Modifications are minimal, likely reversible, and strictly cosmetic with the seller reporting tinted windows, red-trimmed Zanardi floor mats, and some carbon interior trim pieces. Mechanically, this rare Acura remains untouched. 

Bring a Trailer

The car also comes with its original window sticker and all of the manuals and reading material that came with it when new. Also included are a clean Carfax report and New Jersey title. As of this writing, the auction sits at $35,000 and is set to end on Nov. 8. 

Bring a Trailer

Powered by a mid-mounted, 3.0-liter V-6 engine, the OG NSX was famously developed with input from F1 legend Ayrton Senna and was arguably the first car to inject some reliability and practicality to the notoriously unreliable and impractical segment of exotic sports cars. 

Legend has it that the Acura NSX was the result of a drunken night of passion between a Ferrari 348 and a Honda Accord. Inheriting the best of both of its parents, the 90s NSX is an exceedingly rare breed today, especially ones of this health and cleanliness. Those who'd like to own this highly collectible piece of automotive mythology will want to act fast. 

